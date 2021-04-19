Advertisement

Lexington pool losing its pirate ship

The USS Woodland has been at the pool for over 30 years, but city officials say it’s “no longer...
The USS Woodland has been at the pool for over 30 years, but city officials say it’s “no longer seaworthy.”(Office of the Mayor)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Aquatics Center pool is losing its pirate ship.

The USS Woodland has been at the pool for over 30 years, but city officials say it’s “no longer seaworthy.”

“We understand the Woodland pool pirate ship is an historic and beloved water feature, generations of families have enjoyed this iconic feature. However, the safety of our aquatics operations is our number one priority,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We have to decommission the ship.” A routine inspection of the ship this spring indicated extensive corrosion to several structural components.

Conrad said the city is working with suppliers to replace the ship, however, with Woodland Aquatics Center set to open May 29, it will likely take until the summer of 2022 to replace it.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington, according to police.
Child dies in Lexington ATV accident
Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
Lexington Police investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old
Carl Munford, 37.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
Birds
Wildlife experts warn of salmonella infecting Kentucky birds

Latest News

VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
WATCH | Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
Lexington ATV accident leaves one person dead
WATCH | Lexington ATV accident leaves one person dead
More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky
More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky