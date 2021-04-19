Lexington pool losing its pirate ship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Aquatics Center pool is losing its pirate ship.

The USS Woodland has been at the pool for over 30 years, but city officials say it’s “no longer seaworthy.”

“We understand the Woodland pool pirate ship is an historic and beloved water feature, generations of families have enjoyed this iconic feature. However, the safety of our aquatics operations is our number one priority,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We have to decommission the ship.” A routine inspection of the ship this spring indicated extensive corrosion to several structural components.

Conrad said the city is working with suppliers to replace the ship, however, with Woodland Aquatics Center set to open May 29, it will likely take until the summer of 2022 to replace it.

