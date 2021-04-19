More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has opened up more slots for in-person unemployment help.

The appointments are offered at 13 regional Kentucky career centers across the state.

May appointments opened up Monday, but the spots quickly filled up. However, additional appointment times for each day in May will open up periodically.

Employers will also be available at the career sites this week. That’s so people will be able to get help with their unemployment while also applying for jobs.

Michelle Vickers had been trying to get unemployment help since December of last year. She said once she got in-person help, they fixed her problems in about five minutes.

“I cried. I cried,” she said. “Because it’s been stressful. It’s been a hard situation, and I know it is for a lot of people. You try to be patient and understanding, but then it comes to a point where you need help. I’m glad they’re doing this; it helps a lot.”

Not everyone was able to get help Monday.

One man said he drove 2.5 hours, and it’s still going to be six weeks before he gets any payment. He’s also got a month where he’s not sure he’s going to be able to get paid.

Another person said she had trouble even finding an appointment to get in-person help. They fill up almost as soon as they come online.

