No. 12 Kentucky softball records 1st win at Auburn since 2012

AUBURN, Ala. (WKYT) - Autumn Humes pitched a complete game, Kayla Kowalik went 3-4 with a pair of doubles and No. 12 Kentucky beat Auburn 5-1 on Sunday to avoid the weekend sweep.

This win for the Wildcats is their first at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn since 2012.

Kentucky (30-10, 6-9) erupted for five runs on eight hits Sunday to pick up its 30th win of the season.

Things you love to see ...



😍😍Sunday Dubs😍😍 pic.twitter.com/3ADx7GifbE — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) April 18, 2021

Humes threw her team-leading eighth complete game of the season in the win, going 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on six hits, walking three and striking out five. Humes’ record in the circle in 2021 improves to a sparkling 14-5 on the season as she continues the best season of her career.

Kowalik extended her now school-record hit streak Sunday afternoon to 20 games by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a single. Over the last 11 games, Kowalik is batting an extraordinary .703 with 26 hits in 37 at bats. She set two major school records over the weekend, setting the school record for hits in a game consecutively (20) and breaking Brittany Cervantes’ single-season runs scored record with her 57th of the season.

UK will host Louisville on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET from John Cropp Stadium for the annual “Battle of the Bluegrass.”

