No. 2 Kentucky volleyball sweeps WKU, advances to Elite 8

OMAHA, Neb. (WKYT) - No. 2 Kentucky volleyball swept in-state foe Western Kentucky 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-10) late Sunday night in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament to advance to Monday night’s Elite 8.

The Wildcats (21-1) will now face No. 7 seed Purdue (16-6) in Monday’s Elite 8 showdown.

Alli Stumler (17 kills) and Madi Skinner (11 kills) combined for 28 kills.

The match was originally scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET Sunday night, but was pushed back until 11:40 p.m. UK is now 15-4 all-time vs. Western Kentucky, having won each of the last five meetings with the Hilltoppers.

In set No. 1, Kentucky beat WKU 25-20. Madi Skinner had five kills and Madison Lilley had 15 assists.

In set No. 2, Kentucky hammered WKU 25-16.

In set No. 3, Kentucky polished off the dominant sweep with a 25-10 victory.

