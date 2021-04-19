Advertisement

No. 20 Georgia hammers Kentucky 17-6 to win weekend series

With the loss, Kentucky drops to 22-11, 7-8 in SEC play.
UK falls in Sunday's series finale.
UK falls in Sunday's series finale.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WKYT) - After losing Friday’s series opener, No. 20 Georgia won the final two games of the weekend to clinch the series against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs won 8-7 on Saturday and capture the series with a 17-6 beatdown on Sunday afternoon in Athens.

With the loss, Kentucky drops to 22-11, 7-8 in SEC play. The Wildcats host Louisville Tuesday night at 5:00 on ESPNU.

Georgia used a three-run homer in the second inning to take early control before Kentucky answered with four straight runs. Oraj Anu had a two-run double and Jacob Plastiak brought home two more on a single to left field.

The Bulldogs countered with five runs in the bottom half of the third inning and cruised from there. The big blow was a routine fly ball to shallow left field that turned into a two-run triple when Anu and shortstop Ryan Ritter collided chasing the ball.

Senior first baseman T.J. Collett had another strong day at the plate, ripping three hits to give him 142 for his career and move into 35th place on the school’s all-time list.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just days before the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a young woman in Nicholasville got...
Nicholasville woman shares J&J vaccine journey through blog
Gov. Beshear: 275 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths reported Sunday
The teen was accepted into both the Air Force and Naval academies.
Anderson County High School student chooses between two military academies
CREDIT: Perry County Schools
‘Something all of us have to deal with’: Should Kentucky schools require personal finance classes?
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone

Latest News

UK wins at Auburn 5-1.
No. 12 Kentucky softball records 1st win at Auburn since 2012
Ben Johnson, Brooklynn Miles win Mr. and Miss Basketball
Ben Johnson, Brooklynn Miles win Mr. and Miss Basketball awards
Morehead State tops Valpo 28-24.
Pappas has 3 TD passes, leads Morehead State over Butler 28-18
Georgetown ended its season on Saturday with a loss to Concordia in the first round of the NAIA...
Concordia eliminates Georgetown from NAIA playoffs, 21-7