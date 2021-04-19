No. 20 Georgia hammers Kentucky 17-6 to win weekend series

ATHENS, Ga. (WKYT) - After losing Friday’s series opener, No. 20 Georgia won the final two games of the weekend to clinch the series against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs won 8-7 on Saturday and capture the series with a 17-6 beatdown on Sunday afternoon in Athens.

With the loss, Kentucky drops to 22-11, 7-8 in SEC play. The Wildcats host Louisville Tuesday night at 5:00 on ESPNU.

Georgia used a three-run homer in the second inning to take early control before Kentucky answered with four straight runs. Oraj Anu had a two-run double and Jacob Plastiak brought home two more on a single to left field.

The Bulldogs countered with five runs in the bottom half of the third inning and cruised from there. The big blow was a routine fly ball to shallow left field that turned into a two-run triple when Anu and shortstop Ryan Ritter collided chasing the ball.

Senior first baseman T.J. Collett had another strong day at the plate, ripping three hits to give him 142 for his career and move into 35th place on the school’s all-time list.

