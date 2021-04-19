Advertisement

One dead, two still missing after boats crash on Ohio River near Greenwood Boat Dock

One person has been killed and two others are still missing after two boats crashed on the Ohio...
One person has been killed and two others are still missing after two boats crashed on the Ohio River near the Greenwood Boat Dock. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE 3 News)
By Brett Martin and Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - One person is dead and two others are still missing after two boats crashed on the Ohio River near the Greenwood Boat Dock Saturday night.

Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District Chief Doug Recktenwald said crews were called to the boat dock shortly after 10 p.m. on reports a pleasure craft had collided with a commercial vessel.

Recktenwald said seven people were on the boat. Five of them were accounted for and taken to the hospital.

One of the five has died.

Recktenwald told WAVE 3 News several agencies, both local and national, are working together to search for the two people, a man and a woman, who are still missing.

On Sunday morning, Recktenwald confirmed the collision occurred when a tugboat pulling a barge collided with a pleasure boat. When the two boats collided, barge workers went in and pulled out five people from the water.

The US Coast Guard was also on scene Saturday night and will serve as search and rescue coordinators while leading the investigation into how the crash happened.

Recktenwald said the river is roughly 57 degrees and conditions are “ideal” for rescuers.

He said crews will adjust their search patterns to match the flow of the river.

Coast Guard Chief Eric Roy said the Coast Guard intends to bring more assets Sunday morning.

Recktenwald said the search will begin starting around 8:30 a.m. and will continue for several hours while sonar boats check a nine-mile distance from where the crash occurred.

As of noon, the search has expanded to a 28-mile distance, and additional crews have been brought in to also search land near the Ohio River.

LMPD has recovered the pleasure boat at this time, with officers also assisting in the investigation.

“We have a couple of things in our favor,” Recktenwald said Sunday. “The water is calm, so it’s not a huge risk to our members and to all our search and rescue. And hopefully, that means they are somewhere fairly close.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just days before the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a young woman in Nicholasville got...
Nicholasville woman shares J&J vaccine journey through blog
Gov. Beshear: 275 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths reported Sunday
The teen was accepted into both the Air Force and Naval academies.
Anderson County High School student chooses between two military academies
CREDIT: Perry County Schools
‘Something all of us have to deal with’: Should Kentucky schools require personal finance classes?
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone

Latest News

WATCH | Lexington Police investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old
WATCH | Lexington Police investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old
Belles Cocktail House is set to re-open Derby Weekend.
Lexington business announces exciting re-opening after closure through pandemic
UK wins at Auburn 5-1.
No. 12 Kentucky softball records 1st win at Auburn since 2012
UK falls in Sunday's series finale.
No. 20 Georgia hammers Kentucky 17-6 to win weekend series
Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
Lexington Police investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old