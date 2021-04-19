Advertisement

Police: One person severely injured in shooting on Pennebaker Drive

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police responded to several calls of shots fired around 7 p.m.

Police say when they arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

While police were on scene a brawl broke out.

Several of the people involved in the fight were handcuffed. Police said it wasn’t directly related to the shooting, just “disorderly activity from bystanders.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

