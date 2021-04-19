Advertisement

Tenn. man facing several charges in connection with deadly 2019 Pulaski Co. crash

On Dec. 3, 2020, an indictment warrant was issued for James Oliver, charging him with murder,...
On Dec. 3, 2020, an indictment warrant was issued for James Oliver, charging him with murder, assault, wanton endangerment, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Tennessee man is facing several charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened in Pulaski County in 2019.

The crash happened at the intersection of HWY 461 and Old Mount Vernon Road on Dec. 13, 2019. According to deputies, 21-year-old James Oliver from Sparta, Tennessee was driving a 2009 Hyundai southbound on the highway and crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 1998 GMC truck.

The driver of the truck, 81-year-old Milton Brock, along with two passengers – one of them only six years old – were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment. Brock was later pronounced dead by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

On Dec. 3, 2020, an indictment warrant was issued for Oliver, charging him with murder, assault, wanton endangerment, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

On April 5, 2021, Oliver was arrested in White County, Tennessee and waived extradition.

On Friday, April 16, a deputy picked Oliver up and transported him to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where the deputy served the indictment warrant on him. He remains lodged on a $350,000 cash bond.

Oliver’s arraignment is set for May 20.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington, according to police.
Child dies in Lexington ATV accident
Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
Lexington Police investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old
Carl Munford, 37.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
Birds
Wildlife experts warn of salmonella infecting Kentucky birds

Latest News

VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
WATCH | Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
Lexington ATV accident leaves one person dead
WATCH | Lexington ATV accident leaves one person dead
More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky
More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky
Video shows a Kentucky police officer repeatedly punching a protester in the head while the man...
WATCH | Video shows Louisville police officer punch protester