Tenn. man facing several charges in connection with deadly 2019 Pulaski Co. crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Tennessee man is facing several charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened in Pulaski County in 2019.

The crash happened at the intersection of HWY 461 and Old Mount Vernon Road on Dec. 13, 2019. According to deputies, 21-year-old James Oliver from Sparta, Tennessee was driving a 2009 Hyundai southbound on the highway and crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 1998 GMC truck.

The driver of the truck, 81-year-old Milton Brock, along with two passengers – one of them only six years old – were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment. Brock was later pronounced dead by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

On Dec. 3, 2020, an indictment warrant was issued for Oliver, charging him with murder, assault, wanton endangerment, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

On April 5, 2021, Oliver was arrested in White County, Tennessee and waived extradition.

On Friday, April 16, a deputy picked Oliver up and transported him to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where the deputy served the indictment warrant on him. He remains lodged on a $350,000 cash bond.

Oliver’s arraignment is set for May 20.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.