Top recruit Chet Holmgren headed to Gonzaga

He has been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
Top recruit Chet Holmgren headed to Gonzaga.
Top recruit Chet Holmgren headed to Gonzaga.(Gonzaga Athletics.)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Chet Holmgren is heading to Gonzaga. The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit has announced he will play what will likely be his only college season with the Bulldogs.

Holmgren had also been considering Ohio State, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Memphis and Georgetown. Holmgren has the skills of a guard in a 7-foot-1 frame and he has been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

As a senior at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Holmgren averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 blocks, shooting 80% from the field.

