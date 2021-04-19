Advertisement

Two killed in Casey County crash

File graphic of ambulance.
File graphic of ambulance.(Gray News, file)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Casey County.

State police say the three-vehicle wreck happened early Friday morning on west KY 70.

According to KSP, 26-year-old Donald Cocanougher, of Harrodsburg, Ky., was driving a pickup eastbound when he went into the westbound lane, side-swiping another pickup, driven by 41-year-old Joseph Cooper, of Hustonville, Ky.

Cocanougher continued into the westbound lane striking a dump truck head-on,

Cocanougher and a rear passenger, 26-year-old Michael Reeves of Burgin, KY were pronounced deceased by the Casey County coroner. A third passenger in that vehicle 36-year-old David Brady, of Harrodsburg, Ky. was airlifted to UK Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the dump truck, 32-year-old Derek Cochran of Stanford, Ky., received minor injuries and was treated at Casey County Hospital.

Cooper was hurt injured.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

