UK professor dies suddenly over the weekend in home accident

The Kentucky Kernel reports Dr. Susan Odom died over the weekend in a home accident.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff are mourning the loss of a professor who died suddenly.

The student paper says died fell on the stairs of her home. A co-worker later found her.

Odom was a chemistry professor.

She started working at UK in 2011. She was also a UK grad.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

