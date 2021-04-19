UK professor dies suddenly over the weekend in home accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff are mourning the loss of a professor who died suddenly.

The Kentucky Kernel reports Dr. Susan Odom died over the weekend in a home accident.

The student paper says died fell on the stairs of her home. A co-worker later found her.

Odom was a chemistry professor.

She started working at UK in 2011. She was also a UK grad.

