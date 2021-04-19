VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.
Will your third shot of a vaccine need to be the same version as your initial shots?
At this point, it’s still too soon to say for sure.
The CDC says COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable.
Studies underway looking at the safety and effectiveness of mixing COVID-19 vaccines. So, that recommendation could change in the future. We’ll stay on top of it and keep you updated on what we find.
Can out-of-state residents come to Kentucky for their second Moderna shot?
Doctors recommend getting your second shot at the same place as your first.
Patients can request a change of venue if they got their first shot out of state or if they’re having issues signing up for a second does in a timely manner at their original vaccine site.
You can find a link to that form here.
