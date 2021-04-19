Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?

Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

Will your third shot of a vaccine need to be the same version as your initial shots?

At this point, it’s still too soon to say for sure.

The CDC says COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable.

Studies underway looking at the safety and effectiveness of mixing COVID-19 vaccines. So, that recommendation could change in the future. We’ll stay on top of it and keep you updated on what we find.

Can out-of-state residents come to Kentucky for their second Moderna shot?

Doctors recommend getting your second shot at the same place as your first.

Patients can request a change of venue if they got their first shot out of state or if they’re having issues signing up for a second does in a timely manner at their original vaccine site.

You can find a link to that form here.

