WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 231 new COVID-19 cases; 3.46% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear says 1,665,196 Kentuckians have gotten at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine. That’s 834,804 away from the 2.5 million goal before restrictions are lifted. He says he believes the number is higher as they’re still catching up from system upgrades. He believes Kentucky will have a fourth wave if vaccine numbers do not go up faster.

Governor Beshear reported 231 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 437,543 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.46 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 54 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, as well as five additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,347.

As of Monday, 402 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 121 are in the ICU, and 43 are on ventilators. At least 50,776 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

HEALTHY AT WORK | Dr. Stack has released new guidance for businesses. He says the website with this information will go live soon. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/TQe4dFXdBR — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) April 19, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.