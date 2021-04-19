Advertisement

WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington, according to police.
Child dies in Lexington ATV accident
Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
Lexington Police investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old
Carl Munford, 37.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
Birds
Wildlife experts warn of salmonella infecting Kentucky birds

Latest News

VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
WATCH | Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
Lexington ATV accident leaves one person dead
WATCH | Lexington ATV accident leaves one person dead
More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky
More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
2 US agencies send teams to probe Tesla crash with no driver