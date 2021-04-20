Arkansas racing officials vote not to suspend Bob Baffert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has successfully appealed his 15-day suspension to the Arkansas Racing Commission.

The six-time Kentucky Derby winner can now resume preparations to run Medina Spirit in next weekend’s Derby. After 13 1/2 hours of testimony over two days, the commission voted unanimously to uphold the stewards’ original ruling but with modifications.

Those changes involve dropping Baffert’s suspension, reducing the fines to $5,000 per horse and restoring the horses’ placing and purse money.

