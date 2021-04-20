Advertisement

Arkansas racing officials vote not to suspend Bob Baffert

The six-time Kentucky Derby winner can now resume preparations to run Medina Spirit in next weekend’s Derby.
Bob Baffert (Photo: WKYT)
Bob Baffert (Photo: WKYT)(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has successfully appealed his 15-day suspension to the Arkansas Racing Commission.

The six-time Kentucky Derby winner can now resume preparations to run Medina Spirit in next weekend’s Derby. After 13 1/2 hours of testimony over two days, the commission voted unanimously to uphold the stewards’ original ruling but with modifications.

Those changes involve dropping Baffert’s suspension, reducing the fines to $5,000 per horse and restoring the horses’ placing and purse money.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Kernel reports Dr. Susan Odom died over the weekend in a home accident.
UK professor dies suddenly over the weekend in home accident
Carl Munford, 37.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
One person is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington, according to police.
Child dies in Lexington ATV accident
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Emergency siren
Malfunction causes emergency siren to go off in Lexington

Latest News

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots over Michigan guard Mike Smith, left, during the first half...
UCLA star Johnny Juzang enters NBA draft
Lexington Legends will kick off their season opener June 1st. The ballpark will be able to host...
Lexington Legends prepared for another season with reduced capacity
Josh Kattus commits to UK.
Three-star tight end Josh Kattus commits to Kentucky
Olivier Sarr goes up for a shot against LSU. The big man declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.
Olivier Sarr officially declares for 2021 NBA Draft