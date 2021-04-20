Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Light Snow Likely Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we continue to enjoy an awesome spring day, the focus is on a light snowfall sweeping into the region tonight and early Wednesday. This is on the light side, but it doesn’t take much to be considered historic when you’re this late in April.

Let’s recap where this thing goes:

Temps are making a run at 70 this afternoon.

A cold front blasts into western Kentucky this afternoon as a wave of low pressure develops along it.

This will have a few showers ahead of it, but much of the precipitation is behind the actual front.

Temps crash some 30 degrees or so in just a few hours as the front moves through.

A band of light snow will be likely behind the front with the greatest concentration across western and central Kentucky. This band weakens a bit as it moves into the east.

Light accumulations will briefly show up on grassy and elevated surfaces. There seems to be an increasing chance for a slushy inch of snow to show up across the northern half of the state. North-Central Kentucky may be in the bullseye.

Anything more than a Trace will make this one of the latest measurable snowfalls on record in this region. This is now likely to happen in many areas.

Temps by Wednesday morning drop into the low 30s with a wind chill hitting 20-25.

Highs Wednesday stay in the 40s with a wind chill in the 30s. A leftover rain or snow shower may show up, especially in the east. This may actually continue into the evening.

Below freezing temps then show up Wednesday night and Thursday morning and again Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.