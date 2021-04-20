Advertisement

‘Crave Taco Week’ underway in Lexington

Several Lexington restaurants offering taco deals for 'Crave Taco Week.'
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Through Sunday, April 25th, several Lexington restaurants will offer a taco plate for six dollars.

The deals include a chocolate churro waffle taco from Crank and Boom.

Customers can also get a pair of tacos from Cinco de Mayo and a taco salad from Skyline Chili.

A total of 20 local restaurants are participating.

You can see the full list and offers through this link.

