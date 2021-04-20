‘Crave Taco Week’ underway in Lexington
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Through Sunday, April 25th, several Lexington restaurants will offer a taco plate for six dollars.
The deals include a chocolate churro waffle taco from Crank and Boom.
Customers can also get a pair of tacos from Cinco de Mayo and a taco salad from Skyline Chili.
A total of 20 local restaurants are participating.
You can see the full list and offers through this link.
