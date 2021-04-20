Advertisement

EKU hammers Morehead State 13-4 in mid-week test

EKU rolls past Morehead State.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky hammered rival Morehead State 13-4 Tuesday afternoon in a mid-week, non-conference game at Earle Combs Stadium.

The Colonels (13-22) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning before the Eagles (18-14) tied it up 2-2 in the fourth inning.

Morehead State added two more runs in the fifth inning to jump in front 4-3, but the Colonels scored ten unanswered runs to polish off the 13-4 win in Richmond.

Daniel Harris IV finished the day 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Kendal Ewell was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Will King went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run.

Seven Colonel pitchers combined for a solid day on the mound. Freshman right-hander Garret Simpson started and went 3.1 innings, allowing only one run. Freshman southpaw Jordan Fox (1-0) earned his first career win, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings.

EKU heads to Murray State this weekend for a three-game OVC series. First pitch in Friday’s opener is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Morehead State opens up a weekend series at Jacksonville State this Friday.

