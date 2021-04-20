Families, officers holding annual Peace Walk after a weekend in Lexington with two deadly shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a violent Sunday with two deadly shootings in Lexington, the police presence at Duncan Park Monday was part of an effort to end that violence before the next crime scene.

The Fayette county Sheriff’s Department and Lexington Police have teamed up with families who know firsthand the devastating consequences of gun violence, like Kenya Ballard who wears her lost family members on her shirt.

“It brings an overall sadness just knowing that there are more families out there going through the same thing that I’ve gone through,” Ballard said.

Ricardo Franklin is involved too, continuing the legacy of his late mom Ms. Anita Franklin, who was a well-known community activist after her other son was shot and killed in 2014.

“It’s a blessing and an honor that I get to continue what she started,” Franklin said. “There’s a lot of work to be done still.”

Monday that work meant going door to door to tell the community about Saturday’s Peace Walk, an annual event calling for people to put the guns down.

The families and the officers are hoping each step and door knock helps keep the next family from experiencing that same pain.

“It’s very painful and it brings back memories of just what happened in this park, when I heard about my brother passing away,” Franklin said. “So, I know how those family members feel, those friends feel, it has to stop, it’s gone on too far.”

That annual Peace Walk that Anita Franklin helped lead every year will be held in Duncan Park Saturday, April 24 at 2-4 p.m.

