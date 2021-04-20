Gov. Andy Beshear announces $10 million available for Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) proposal to help Kentucky’s economy. This will help grow the job opportunities for Eastern Kentucky in the Appalachian region Tuesday afternoon.

The 2021 AML Pilot Program has $10 million dollars in federal grant money available through the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) and the Kentucky Division of AML for projects in Appalachian counties with historic coal mining sites that will create long-term economic benefits.

Governor Beshear said the pilot program, now in its sixth year, has a proven record of growing jobs, improving infrastructure and providing an economically sustainable future for communities.

“Many Eastern Kentucky communities are already seeing the benefits of this program,” Gov. Beshear said. “One of the best ways to improve the health of the Appalachian region and build a better Kentucky is to create more stable, good-paying jobs like the ones these projects can provide.”

Since 2020, the Beshear administration has recommended 11 projects in 10 Appalachian counties.

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) is seeking economic and community development proposals that will attract new industry and jobs to Kentucky’s Appalachian counties.



Read more: https://t.co/x2VCwmRTql pic.twitter.com/DmWIxJcFfK — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 20, 2021

Since the program’s began in 2016, 54 projects in 21 counties have been selected for the AML pilot funding. Notable projects include the HCTC utility training program for lineman and crane operation in Leslie County, a Knott-Perry water interconnect and storage tank in Knott County, the Dajcor aluminum extrusion project in Perry County, the Pinnacle Park industrial development in Martin County, the King’s Daughters Health System expansion in Boyd County, and increasing the chemotherapy treatment area at Pikeville Medical Center’s Leonard Lawson Cancer Center by 7,000 square feet.

Counties that are eligible for projects include: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Greenup, Harlan, Hart, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Lincoln, McCreary, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Robertson, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe.

Eligible grant recipients are limited to non-profits and state, county and local governments, who may subcontract project-related activities as appropriate.

Applications must include information about the project’s purpose, benefits, partnerships, local engagement, cost and link to historic mining. All proposals will be reviewed by AML. Cabinet Secretary Goodman will recommend selected projects to the federal Office of Surfacing Mining Reclamation and Enforcement for vetting and final approval.

Workshops explaining the application process will be held at 10 a.m. EST on April 30, May 7 and May 12 on Microsoft Teams. Anyone interested in applying for an AML Pilot grant in 2021 is encouraged to attend. To receive a workshop Link, you MUST preregister online at https://eec.ky.gov/Natural-Resources/Mining/Abandoned-Mine-Lands/Pages/default.aspx. You may attend multiple webinars but you must register for each separately.

Application forms for project submittals can be found at AMLPILOT or by contacting Mr. Justin Adams, Director, Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601. Office: 502-782-6761, e-mail: Justin.Adams@ky.gov.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet is accepting 2021 applications through June 30, 2021. For more details, please go to AMLPILOT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.