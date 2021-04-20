Gov. Beshear reports 609 new COVID-19 cases; 3.44% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 609 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 438,147 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.44 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 121 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were seven COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as well as six additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,360.

As of Tuesday, 419 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 121 are in the ICU, and 48 are on ventilators. At least 50,872 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“As our case numbers seem to be plateauing, it’s more important than ever for us to make sure our vaccination numbers are rising consistently,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s meet our 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge so we can get back to more of the activities we enjoy and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

Gov. Beshear said at least 1,672,364 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

