Groundbreaking for new housing development in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new housing development in Lexington had its official groundbreaking Tuesday morning.

Stonewall terrace is a 26 unit community serving low-income and medically vulnerable people in the city. Officials said it would serve a wide range of people, including those with HIV and AIDS, elderly, homeless, and minority populations.

“Social Justice, inclusion, and creating spaces and places where citizens can come together where we can take care of each other and thrive together,” said John Parker, Director of AVOL Kentucky. “That’s what Stonewall Terrace is going to be.”

Officials said health problems medically vulnerable people have often intersected with social factors like poor education, poverty, and housing. This new residence looks to provide an answer for people who face those challenges.

“Housing is a basic need that we all deserve. Everyone deserves,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “This will be critical for the medically vulnerable residents of our community.”

Officials said the complex would be complete at the beginning of 2022. First residents should be able to start moving in October or November of this year.

