Harrodsburg man arrested in connection with riot at US Capitol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Kentuckian is facing charges in connection with the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a tweet from FBI Louisville, Stephen Chase Randolph, of Harrodsburg, was arrested Tuesday.

The FBI says Randolph is facing charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer causing bodily injury, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice/Congress.

Randolph set to appear in court on Wednesday.

