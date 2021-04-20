Health officials encourage young Kentuckians to get COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials hope to get more young Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the Kroger Field vaccination site in Lexington, thousands of appointments for the Pfizer vaccine are open starting next week.

The University of Kentucky has been encouraging students to get vaccinated through text messages, emails, and phone calls, reminding them of opportunities. UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said the university is addressing any questions or concerns students may have.

“In Fayette County and on our campus, we’re ahead of a lot of places in the state in terms of people who have been vaccinated, and that’s a great thing, that’s a terrific thing,” Blanton said. “But there are still many more people to be vaccinated.”

During his briefing Monday, Governor Andy Beshear said a fourth wave is possible if the number of vaccinations doesn’t pick up.

He said about 75 percent of the 231 new cases reported Monday were from people 49 years old or younger.

Beshear said vaccinating that age group is vital to reaching the state’s 2.5 million vaccinations goal. When that goal is hit, many COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted, according to the governor.

Anyone 16 or older is encouraged to request a vaccine appointment at Kroger Field. So far, UK has administered more than 200,000 doses at the site.

