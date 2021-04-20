Health officials in Lexington area explore ways to get vaccine to homebound people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are thousands of Kentuckians who haven’t been able to get the vaccine because they can’t leave their homes. Health leaders in Lexington are working to get the shot to them.

Pam Clemons has spent months trying to get her husband, Harley, a vaccine.

“Makes me a little bit angry because I can’t get an answer,” Clemons said.

He doesn’t leave the house, but he does see physical therapists and nurses. He has numerous medical conditions that make traveling difficult.

“The governor is begging on TV for people to get it. And then we read where all the vaccines are not being used, people aren’t booking appointments so this information, knowing about the people that need it, somebody needs to coordinate this,” Clemons said.

The governor’s office referred her to the health department in Fayette County. They say they plan to start going to homes eventually, but it’s a slow process. And they haven’t been helped by the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The one-dose makes scheduling much easier.

“It’s really important now for people to be patient as much as possible,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “We know we are a few months into this vaccine rollout and still looking to find the best way to get it to people who can’t get out of their homes.”

Clemons says she’s heard about the mobile clinic in Louisville, helping homebound seniors, and says something like that should already be happening here.

“Fayette County, we should be a leader,” Clemons said. “Take the initiative in so many areas. I think this is a shot in our face that we have failed. We fail the population of the community.”

That pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is affecting a lot of health departments. The people at WEDCO District Health Department told us they had actually started going into homes to reach the homebound population that they serve, but that program is on hold because of that pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will be accepting a limited number of walk-ins at their vaccine clinic tomorrow.

Those will be available from 10-11:30 a.m. and from 1-2:30 p.m. at Consolidated Baptist Church on Russell Cave Road.

