Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter weather potential grows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is all sunny and mild today, but tomorrow looks very different.

Sunshine will fill the skies today. I think that our daytime highs will probably reach the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a really nice day! We are out ahead of a cold front and in this zone, we will find that our temperatures will climb to some warmer levels. That front will bring about some real change after it passes through the region.

Rain will make a transition to SNOW as the front plows across Kentucky. Temperatures will fall and the snow will begin to do the same thing. Those flakes will probably not amount to much of anything. It is all about the timing of these and not the impact. You have to consider that we are now deeply planted into April. The month of May will be here very soon. Yet, here we are talking about snow.

The cold will dig in for a few days. The overnight hours will hover around and below freezing through the end of the week. These numbers will have quite the bite to them and could lead to a good hard freeze settling in on the region.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.