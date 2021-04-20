Ky. Congressman Hal Rogers fined for not going through metal detectors at US Capitol
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers has been fined for not passing through metal detectors.
Those security measures were put in place after the Capitol riot.
Representative Rogers is the third house member to be sanctioned by the house.
The ethics committee says he has appealed the fine.
