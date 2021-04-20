Advertisement

Ky. Congressman Hal Rogers fined for not going through metal detectors at US Capitol

Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers has been fined for not passing through metal detectors. Those...
Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers has been fined for not passing through metal detectors. Those security measures were put in place after the Capitol riot.(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers has been fined for not passing through metal detectors.

Those security measures were put in place after the Capitol riot.

Representative Rogers is the third house member to be sanctioned by the house.

The ethics committee says he has appealed the fine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Kernel reports Dr. Susan Odom died over the weekend in a home accident.
UK professor dies suddenly over the weekend in home accident
Carl Munford, 37.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
One person is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington, according to police.
Child dies in Lexington ATV accident
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Emergency siren
Malfunction causes emergency siren to go off in Lexington

Latest News

Vaccine
Health officials in Lexington area explore ways to get vaccine to homebound people
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 609 new COVID-19 cases; 3.44% positivity rate
Bob Baffert (Photo: WKYT)
Arkansas racing officials vote not to suspend Bob Baffert
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots over Michigan guard Mike Smith, left, during the first half...
UCLA star Johnny Juzang enters NBA draft