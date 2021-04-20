Lexington Legends prepared for another season with reduced capacity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Under new guidelines, venue and event spaces can now hold 50 to 60 percent of their normal capacities, but for some, that doesn’t make a huge difference.

Packed stands pre-covid, to an empty ballpark where a Lexington Legends season typically would have started already.

“Especially when the sun is out, you got a nice little breeze. Right-handers can put it right over the fence nice and easy,” said Andy Shea, president & CEO, Lexington Legends. “We’re certainly hopeful. Honestly excited and ready to be at 50 percent capacity come June 1.”

Lexington Legends will kick off their season opener June 1st. The ballpark will be able to host fans at 50% capacity, similar to last season. Full story on what you can expect on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/GxXM68JGVg — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) April 20, 2021

Under the 50 percent capacity guidelines, roughly 4,000 fans will soon fill the seats to watch the Legends play. But that’s actually not much different from last season.

“When we had our Battle of the Bourbon Trail last summer against Florence, we fielded two teams with 35 games each, our capacity was at 50 percent,” Shea said.

Governor Andy Beshear announced venue and event spaces with capacities under 1,000 can host 60 percent of that and spaces with capacities over 1,000 can host 50 percent.

Shea says they’re already prepared for fewer fans.

“We’ve definitely got the space,” Shea said. “We’ll probably, at first, start a little bit lower so we can ease into it. But we feel comfortable about where we’re at.”

The Lexington Legends and UK students have teamed up to offer a ‘Local with the Legends’ vendor fair this Saturday. It’s at the ballpark from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will Host 25 different local businesses.

