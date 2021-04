LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Through Thursday, April 22nd ‘LexLive’ will host several job fairs.

They will be from two p.m. to four p.m.

The Lexington entertainment complex is looking for cooks and dishwashers, concession workers and ushers, and bowling hosts.

Apply online here and stop by for an immediate interview during the job fair.

