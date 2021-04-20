Advertisement

LPD Accountability members rally in downtown Lexington following guilty verdict

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was no loud reaction or cheers when Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict was read. For a small group gathered in downtown Lexington, it was more of a sigh of relief.

One woman said she really is in disbelief.

In front of Fayette Circuit Court has been the meeting point for groups protesting racial injustice and police brutality going back to over a year ago when hundreds of people marched there demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

A group called LPD Accountability led that effort last year, and some of their members gathered downtown again to listen to the verdict together.

They also still plan to rally Tuesday night. They say this is a win and they feel it is something to celebrate, but there is still work to be done in holding officers accountable in these situations.

Right now only a handful of people are there but we’ll keep you updated as things change.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Kernel reports Dr. Susan Odom died over the weekend in a home accident.
UK professor dies suddenly over the weekend in home accident
Carl Munford, 37.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
One person is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington, according to police.
Child dies in Lexington ATV accident
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Emergency siren
Malfunction causes emergency siren to go off in Lexington

Latest News

Customers have been starting to come back downtown in Louisville.
Downtown Louisville business owners say city is on the rebound following protests, pandemic
WATCH The Breakdown | Community activist Devine Carama
WATCH The Breakdown | Community Activist Devine Carama
Officials say fentanyl has been a major cause in overdose deaths this year.
‘It exchanges one pandemic with the other’: Eastern Kentucky officials discuss alarming increase in overdose deaths
EKU rolls past Morehead State.
EKU hammers Morehead State 13-4 in mid-week test
Kentucky officials discuss alarming increase in overdose deaths - 6 p.m.
Kentucky officials discuss alarming increase in overdose deaths - 6 p.m.