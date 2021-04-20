LPD Accountability members rally in downtown Lexington following guilty verdict

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was no loud reaction or cheers when Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict was read. For a small group gathered in downtown Lexington, it was more of a sigh of relief.

Members of LPD Accountability, the group that has led protests in downtown Lexington against racial injustice and police brutality, are listening to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial together in front of Fayette Circuit Court. pic.twitter.com/j5tW1X9Q60 — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) April 20, 2021

One woman said she really is in disbelief.

In front of Fayette Circuit Court has been the meeting point for groups protesting racial injustice and police brutality going back to over a year ago when hundreds of people marched there demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

A group called LPD Accountability led that effort last year, and some of their members gathered downtown again to listen to the verdict together.

They also still plan to rally Tuesday night. They say this is a win and they feel it is something to celebrate, but there is still work to be done in holding officers accountable in these situations.

Right now only a handful of people are there but we’ll keep you updated as things change.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.