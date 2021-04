LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A malfunction caused emergency sirens in Lexington to go off Monday night.

Fayette County Emergency Management says there is no emergency.

They say they’re working to diagnose the problem as soon as possible.

There has been a malfunction in the city's outdoor warning siren system. THERE IS NO EMERGENCY. Lexington Emergency Management is working to locate the source of the malfunction. pic.twitter.com/fVumPHVqUL — LexingtonKY EM (@LexKYEM) April 20, 2021

