Man facing charges after leading police on chase in central Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bourbon County man is facing a long list of charges after leading police on a chase.

Officers tried to pull over Donny Curtis in Paris Monday afternoon, but they say he took off. He had two felony warrants out of Fayette County.

Police say he sped off and led them to Lexington. Paris police say he busted through a gate and left the car in the yard of a home on Hammond Avenue. It’s off of Versailles Road and Red Mile Road.

A Lexington police helicopter was in the air for training, and helped Paris officers.

Curtis is facing at least seven charges for the chase.

