No. 2 Kentucky Volleyball advances to first Final Four with sweep of Purdue
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team earned the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four with a sweep of Purdue on Monday.
The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers in straight-sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-16).
Alli Stumler led Kentucky with a match-high 16 kills and Avery Skinner added 12 kills.
With the win, Kentucky advances to face Washington Thursday night at 7 p.m.
