No. 2 Kentucky Volleyball advances to first Final Four with sweep of Purdue

The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers in straight-sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-16)
The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers in straight-sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-16).
The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers in straight-sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-16).(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team earned the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four with a sweep of Purdue on Monday.

The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers in straight-sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-16).

Alli Stumler led Kentucky with a match-high 16 kills and Avery Skinner added 12 kills.

With the win, Kentucky advances to face Washington Thursday night at 7 p.m.

