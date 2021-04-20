Olivier Sarr officially declares for 2021 NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, Olivier Sarr announced that he is officially declaring for the NBA draft. Sarr is graduating from UK and will forego his remaining eligibility.

In his one season in Lexington, Sarr started all 25 games, averaging 10.8 points on 47% from the field and 44% from three to go along with 5.2 rebounds per game.

In a statement on Sarr’s Twitter account he says “After years of hard work and dedication, I will be graduating and pursuing my professional career by declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. I am so excited about what the future holds and ready to take on new challenges. I will forever be a part of t”#LaFamilia.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.