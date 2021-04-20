One person killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington.

It happened Tuesday morning, around 10, in the 7000 block of Old Richmond Rd., near South Cleveland Rd.

Police say a vehicle hit a utility pole. One person in the car was killed and two others were taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

We’re told a utility crew and the crash reconstruction unit is at the scene.

Old Richmond Rd. is expected to be blocked in the area for several hours.

