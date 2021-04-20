Police investigating crash in Richmond involving cruiser

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are investigating a crash involving a police cruiser.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened on West Main Street at Janwell Drive in Downtown Richmond.

Accident reconstruction is on the scene. The police officer in the cruiser was taken to the local medical facility for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

