Police investigating shoplifting incident at Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in custody after a shoplifting incident at Fayette Mall.

Police say someone stole items from Dick’s Sporting Goods. A store employee followed the suspect out, and the man showed a gun.

Police say the suspect then took off and got in a Honda passenger car with a woman.

Through investigation, police tracked the couple to an apartment on Cambridge Drive. Police say they will likely be charged with second degree robbery.

