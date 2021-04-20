Advertisement

Police investigating shoplifting incident at Fayette Mall

Two people are in custody after a shoplifting incident at Fayette Mall.
Two people are in custody after a shoplifting incident at Fayette Mall.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in custody after a shoplifting incident at Fayette Mall.

Police say someone stole items from Dick’s Sporting Goods. A store employee followed the suspect out, and the man showed a gun.

Police say the suspect then took off and got in a Honda passenger car with a woman.

Through investigation, police tracked the couple to an apartment on Cambridge Drive. Police say they will likely be charged with second degree robbery.

