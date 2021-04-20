Salute to Seniors: Shelby Jenkins from Anderson County High School

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - With graduations on the horizon, WKYT is honoring students who’ve managed to make the most of a difficult year.

Instead of letting the pandemic slow her down, Anderson County High School’s Shelby Jenkins used it as motivation to achieve one of her long-time goals.

“I’m just so proud of her,” said Jean Bush, Shelby’s grandmother.

Jean loves all her grandkids equally, of course, but she’s always had a special place in her heart for her cowboy boot-wearing granddaughter, Shelby.

“She’s just an amazing young lady,” Jean said. “She’s worked since she was 16-years-old, she saved her money, paid for her car, and kept up her grades.”

On top of that, Shelby has already been accepted to the University of the Cumberlands where she plans to pursue a career in nursing.

“When one of her brothers gets hurt, she’s right there dressing their wounds or getting them an ice pack of whatever they need,” Jean said.

Nursing was something she’s always been interested in. Seeing the pivotal role they’ve played in the pandemic has only strengthened Shelby’s resolve to make her goal a reality.

“I’m really going to miss her when she goes to school,” Jean said. “hearing those boots coming through the door is such a wonderful sound. But I want her to be successful, and I hope she can complete this and really enjoy her time at college.”

To nominate a deserving student in your area, click here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.