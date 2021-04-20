Three-star tight end Josh Kattus commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three-star tight end Josh Kattus from Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati has committed to Kentucky.

The Cincinnati native picked Kentucky over Cincinnati, Arkansas, Michigan and Illinois, among others. Kattus becomes Kentucky’s ninth commitment in the 2022 class. He is also the fourth commitment for Mark Stoops and Kentucky in the past five days.

100% committed to The University of Kentucky!!! Thanks to everyone that made this journey possible! #bbn pic.twitter.com/hRKjrlNiL8 — Josh Kattus (@JKattus) April 20, 2021

Kentucky's tight end meeting room should be sponsored by the Ohio Tourism Board. It's all Buckeye State dudes in there, and UK just landed another one in Josh Kattus.



Stoops, Marrow and Co. now have a 2022 class ranked No. 9 nationally by Rivals, No. 11 by 247Sports. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 20, 2021

Kattus is rated as the 30th-best prospect in Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite. He is also No. 51 in the nation at the tight end position, also according to 247Sports Composite.

Kattus had 23 receptions for 288 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in eight OHSAA games in 2020, according to the Greater Catholic League website. He is also the son of former Bengals tight end Eric Kattus (1986-1991).

