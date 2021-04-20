Advertisement

Three-star tight end Josh Kattus commits to Kentucky

Kattus is rated as the 30th-best prospect in Ohio.
By Alex Walker
Apr. 20, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three-star tight end Josh Kattus from Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati has committed to Kentucky.

The Cincinnati native picked Kentucky over Cincinnati, Arkansas, Michigan and Illinois, among others. Kattus becomes Kentucky’s ninth commitment in the 2022 class. He is also the fourth commitment for Mark Stoops and Kentucky in the past five days.

Kattus is rated as the 30th-best prospect in Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite. He is also No. 51 in the nation at the tight end position, also according to 247Sports Composite.

Kattus had 23 receptions for 288 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in eight OHSAA games in 2020, according to the Greater Catholic League website. He is also the son of former Bengals tight end Eric Kattus (1986-1991).

