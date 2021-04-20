Advertisement

Toddler saves himself from drowning

By Wakisha Bailey
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – A Florida toddler was able to save himself from a near-drowning experience.

“I know what could’ve happened. That’s when I get emotional, like I realize how bad it could have been,” said mom Traci Siegel. “I mean if we hadn’t heard the splash and he hadn’t had swim lessons. I don’t know if he’d be here.”

Her son Kyle is only 2 years old, but he saved himself from drowning last week in his family’s swimming pool.

The Siegel home is undergoing renovations and an older brother left a door open.

“Split second, we heard a splash,” Siegel said. “We saw Kyle float to the top, roll on his back and swim to the edge of the pool and get out, himself fully clothed.”

The move the toddler used is called the rollback-to-float method. It’s a type of survival swimming taught to infants and babies.

“We teach lessons through sensory motor ... through water levels in the water and through touch,” said Toni Ann Capanelli, Kyle’s swimming instructor.

She’s taught hundreds of babies to swim and float at her infant swimming resource school.

Learning to swim is essential for young kids, according to Capanelli.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says unintentional drowning is among the leading causes of death for children under the age of four.

Copyright 2021 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Kernel reports Dr. Susan Odom died over the weekend in a home accident.
UK professor dies suddenly over the weekend in home accident
Carl Munford, 37.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
One person is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington, according to police.
Child dies in Lexington ATV accident
Emergency siren
Malfunction causes emergency siren to go off in Lexington
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces capacity increase at stadiums, arenas

Latest News

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Also roaring back from pandemic: Earth-warming emissions
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
EU agency links J&J shot to rare clots, says odds favor use
The incident has outraged deputies, who consider the suspect’s actions an attack on an officer.
GRAPHIC: Suspect attempts to drown K-9 officer during chase