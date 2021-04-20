UCLA star Johnny Juzang enters NBA draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the Bruins’ run to the Final Four, is entering his name in the NBA draft but not hiring an agent.

The sophomore guard announced his decision on social media and left open the possibility of returning to Westwood.

He averaged 22.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in six NCAA Tournament games. The Bruins lost to then-undefeated Gonzaga in the national semifinals in their first Final Four appearance since 2008.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.