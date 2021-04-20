Advertisement

UCLA star Johnny Juzang enters NBA draft

The sophomore left open the possibility of returning to Westwood.
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots over Michigan guard Mike Smith, left, during the first half...
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots over Michigan guard Mike Smith, left, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the Bruins’ run to the Final Four, is entering his name in the NBA draft but not hiring an agent.

The sophomore guard announced his decision on social media and left open the possibility of returning to Westwood.

He averaged 22.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in six NCAA Tournament games. The Bruins lost to then-undefeated Gonzaga in the national semifinals in their first Final Four appearance since 2008.

