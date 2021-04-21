$1 million Mega Millions sold in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A ticket sold in Winchester for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $1 million.

Lottery officials say the ticket matched all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are: 6 – 23 – 43 – 49 – 52 with a Mega Ball of 5.

We’re told lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer where the winning ticket was sold. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.