Animal control looking for person who stuffed dog into bag, threw it off bridge

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Animal Control is looking for the person who put a dog into a bag and threw it into a creek.

Animal Control Officer Kevin Stanfield says the incident happened Monday night. He says a jogger saw a dog food bag in Little Eagle Creek on Salem Road with a tail and a leg sticking out of it.

The jogger called authorities, but Stanfield said it was unsafe to go at night due to the steep banks around the creek.

Animal Control went out first thing the next morning to find the dog, which was believed to be a hound mix, around one year old. The dog did not survive.

Officer Stanfield says he believes the dog was shot before it was put into a bag and thrown over the bridge.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Scott County Animal Care & Control at 502-863-7897.

