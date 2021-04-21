Advertisement

Animal control looking for person who stuffed dog into bag, threw it off bridge

Scott County Animal Control is looking for a person who put a dog into a bag and threw it into...
Scott County Animal Control is looking for a person who put a dog into a bag and threw it into a creek.(Scott County Animal Control)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Animal Control is looking for the person who put a dog into a bag and threw it into a creek.

Animal Control Officer Kevin Stanfield says the incident happened Monday night. He says a jogger saw a dog food bag in Little Eagle Creek on Salem Road with a tail and a leg sticking out of it.

The jogger called authorities, but Stanfield said it was unsafe to go at night due to the steep banks around the creek.

Animal Control went out first thing the next morning to find the dog, which was believed to be a hound mix, around one year old. The dog did not survive.

Officer Stanfield says he believes the dog was shot before it was put into a bag and thrown over the bridge.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Scott County Animal Care & Control at 502-863-7897.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
The Kentucky Kernel reports Dr. Susan Odom died over the weekend in a home accident.
UK professor dies suddenly over the weekend in home accident
It happened Tuesday morning, around 10, in the 7000 block of Old Richmond Rd., near South...
One person killed in Lexington crash
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on wait for loosening restrictions, travel safety
A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
During late season cold snaps, Brent Marcum uses sprinklers to keep this plants wet, and while...
Madison Co. strawberry farmer finding unique ways to keep plants safe from cold temperatures
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases; 3.39% positivity rate
Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk
WATCH | Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk