Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Warning Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Record snows fell across the region early this morning. Our very early morning band of snow left behind coatings to upwards of an inch or two on a local scale. This is historic. For some, it’s the latest measurable snowfall on record. For others, it’s among the latest on record.

This will melt fairly quickly this morning as skies become partly cloudy. A pocket of very cold air then moves overhead this afternoon and evening, bringing the potential for some rain, sleet and snow showers for some areas. I can’t rule out some thunder and lightning with this. We may also see one more mix chance later tonight or into Thursday across the east.

A freeze is likely by Thursday morning with temps in the upper 20s for many. The rest of the day finds temps in the 50s.

After another frosty start on Friday, temps hit the 60-65 degree range during the afternoon as clouds increase. Those clouds are ahead of another shower making moving in for Saturday.

As this system moves away, MUCH BETTER weather moves in early next week. Highs on Monday may flirt with 70 then it’s game on for temps to make a run at 80 for the middle of the week. Strong storms may move in later in the week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.