Death penalty no longer sought for men charged with UK student’s murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Prosecutors will no longer seek the death penalty for three men charged in the murder of a UK student.

Justin Delone Smith, Roman Gonzalez and Efrain Diaz Jr. are all charged with murder and robbery in the 2015 death of Jonathan Krueger.

According to our news partners at the Herald-Leader, a judge has also pushed the jury trial to April of next year. It was scheduled to begin in May.

The trial had been on hold as the Kentucky Supreme Court looked into questions on if Smith and Diaz should be eligible for the death penalty.

The Supreme Court declined to make a ruling last year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.