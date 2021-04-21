Advertisement

Lexington sees rare Spring snowfall

The snow didn't really affect the roads.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A late bout of winter hit Lexington Tuesday morning.

As quickly as the snow came, it began to melt away. Regardless, drivers in the area said they were shocked to see it.

“Just a very, very weird blip. I don’t ever remember it snowing in April,” said Kim Weimer.

Weimer is from Dayton, Ohio, and was visiting Lexington for business. She said this was not the site she was expecting.

Most of the accumulating snow was on bushes, grass, and trees. Many people are worried about their plants more than road conditions.

“Well, it’s kind of crazy, especially in April, so I’m just hoping that my trees and the plants that are coming up are going to survive,” she said.

“Everything’s been fine. It’s been kind of pretty, actually.” Weimer said.

However, not all were as appreciative of the snow.

“No, I’m ready for some warm weather. I’m ready for shorts, flip flops, and music to get back going.” said Lexington resident Travis Sutherland.

Roads remained in good shape all morning because of the recent warm trend. However, officials still advise caution just in case of a slick spot here or there.

