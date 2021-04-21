Advertisement

Former juvenile justice commissioner appeals termination

(Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. - A published report says Kentucky’s former juvenile justice commissioner has appealed her termination for alleged harassment, bullying and creating a “toxic environment” in the workplace.

The Courier Journal reports LaShana Harris disputed findings from an investigation into the allegations in a letter dated April 5 and said she was subjected to “misogynoir,” a term used to describe prejudice or hostility aimed at Black women.

The newspaper said it obtained the appeal through an open records request.

A March 23 termination letter said Harris was being dismissed for violating policies on harassment and for lack of good behavior and unsatisfactory performance of duties.

