Gov. Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases; 3.39% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 785 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 438,927 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.39 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 165 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were seven COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, as well as six additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,373.

As of Wednesday, 417 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 113 are in the ICU, and 52 are on ventilators.

Gov. Beshear said at least 1,682,774 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own. We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we have the power to defeat this pandemic now, and the way we can do that is by choosing to get vaccinated.”

