Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First some flakes then the freeze

Snow ends and cold settles in(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow will end with cold temperatures blowing in and running the show for the next few days.

If the snow wasn’t enough for you, the cold will probably take you to the next level. Temperatures will likely drop off and reach the low 30s and upper 20s. That is nothing! The wind chill blows in around 15-20 degrees. Quite the bite in the air.

We won’t recover by the end of the week. Just when it looks like we will for the weekend, it doesn’t happen. Another front takes a bite out of the warmth that tries to run into Kentucky.

You will finally see the real signs of Spring by early next week.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

