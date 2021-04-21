Lexington-Fayette Health Dept. hosts first vaccine clinic since J&J stoppage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department hosted its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic since the stoppage of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Federal health authorities told providers to temporarily stop offering the J&J vaccine while investigating a potential link between the shot and rare blood clots.

At Wednesday’s clinic, the health department offered first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Health department spokesperson Kevin Hall said more than half the appointments were still open yesterday, so they took a limited number of walk-ins at the clinic.

“With the Johnson and Johnson product, there was a large group waiting for that, so that’s really slowed things down because they simply want the one dose,” Hall said.

The health department hopes to offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine again once the federal government says it is safe.

If you haven’t signed up for a vaccine, the health department is taking walk-ins at Consolidated Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

The Lex Fayette Co Health Dept is hosting its first vaccine clinic since it stopped administering the J&J vaccine. Staffers say they’re having trouble getting people through the door, that’s why they’re taking a limited number of walk-ins. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/1LApCsfIpj — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) April 21, 2021

